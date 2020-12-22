Woman jailed after intoxicated attack sends man friend to UF Health ER at Brownwood

A woman was jailed after an intoxicated attack sent her man friend to the UF Health The Villages Freestanding ER at Brownwood.

The man said he was sitting on a couch at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence in Wildwood when 41-year-old Ruby Lee Cameron struck him in the head, body and legs with an aluminum baseball bat, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Cameron was “severely intoxicated,” the deputy noted in the report. The man was was transported to the ER at Brownwood where his injuries were assessed after X-rays.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.