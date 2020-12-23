Free Christmas Day golf in The Villages could be impacted due to morning frost

The Villages will continue its long tradition of free golf on Christmas Day, but the golf division is warning that predicted morning frost could impact tee times.

Tee times on Christmas Day are on a first come, first served basis.

Frost occurs when the dew point is below 32 degrees and air temperature is getting close to the same. The temperature could dip as low as 28 degrees on Christmas morning.

When frost is present golf course superintendents delay play until the frost has melted. This is done to prevent damage that affects the quality of the playing surface and could potentially be very expensive to repair.