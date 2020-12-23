Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Free Christmas Day golf in The Villages could be impacted due to morning frost

Staff Report

The Villages will continue its long tradition of free golf on Christmas Day, but the golf division is warning that predicted morning frost could impact tee times.

Tee times on Christmas Day are on a first come, first served basis.

Frost occurs when the dew point is below 32 degrees and air temperature is getting close to the same. The temperature could dip as low as 28 degrees on Christmas morning.

When frost is present golf course superintendents delay play until the frost has melted. This is done to prevent damage that affects the quality of the playing surface and could potentially be very expensive to repair.

Related Articles

Health

DeSantis continues to vow COVID-19 vaccines for seniors first as new cases spike again

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to promise Wednesday that Florida residents 65 and older will be the priority for COVID-19 vaccines once healthcare workers and long-term care residents are inoculated, four more local residents lost their battle with the deadly virus and the state saw a significant spike in the number of new cases.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after unwelcome return to town square in The Villages

A man was arrested after making an unwelcome return to a town square in The Villages.
Read more
News

Commission has little desire to revisit One Sumter voting referendum

The Sumter County Commission has little desire to revisit the One Sumter voting referendum. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
Entertainment

2020 Lake Sumter Landing Christmas Lights

This year's Christmas light display at Lake Sumter Landing is one that needs to be seen from above to truly be admired. Check out our video.
Read more
News

Holidays will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages

The holidays will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages. We've got the details.
Read more
News

Sumter County commissioners vote to establish no kill shelter

Sumter County commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday night to establish a no-kill animal shelter, culminating a five-year goal of newly elected Commissioner Oren Miller.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police arrest homeless man found sleeping in ditch

Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man found sleeping in a ditch next to U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more
