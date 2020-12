To the Editor:

I have never read a letter in the Villages-News.com which so intelligently and completely sums up the corruption that defines Donald Trump and the incomprehensible allegiance of his supporters. Kudos to you, Jerry Ragan, for your insight and your courage in stating what needs to be stated until people fully understand what we Americans have been facing and what we stand to lose if we ignore the situation.

Janet Morse

Village of Bonita