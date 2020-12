A man was arrested after making an unwelcome return to a town square in The Villages.

Edward Charles Brooks, 58, of Summerfield had been ordered Sunday to stay away from Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers responded to Spanish Springs shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday after Brooks returned to the square.

The Ohio native was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.