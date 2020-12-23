Sumter County commissioners vote to establish no kill shelter

Sumter County commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday night to establish a no-kill animal shelter, culminating a five-year goal of newly elected Commissioner Oren Miller.

The no-kill shelter means that animals will no longer be killed to create space for more admissions. Sick and aggressive animals still would be euthanized.

Commissioner Craig Estep said designating the county shelter as no-kill could attract more contributions to support the shelter.

“There’s not much change in the operation,” he said. “There is a potential for us to have a greater amount of donations.”

Since early 2018, Sumter County consistently kept its euthanization numbers to about 10 percent of animals admitted, which is the same goal as no-kill shelters.

Chairman Garry Breeden cast the only vote against the no-kill designation. He said there is confusion about what no-kill means.

“It feels good, it sounds good, but we still are going to kill animals,” he said.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin supported the resolution, but said more emphasis should be placed on the duties of pet owners.

“I want to give animals every opportunity to have a good life,” he said. “What I haven’t seen is anything about the responsibility of pet ownership, That’s the true answer.”

Approval of the no-kill resolution marked the culmination of a five-year campaign by Miller and his wife, Angie Fox, who runs Lost Pets of The Villages.

Miller and Fox brought hundreds of people to county meetings, demanding that commissioners establish a no-kill shelter.

Commissioners balked at the no-kill designation, but the pressure of Miller and Fox inspired the county to make significant improvements in animal services.

A feral cat program began in early 2018, which involves capturing, neutering and vaccinating feral cats, then releasing them back into their neighborhoods instead of killing them.

Veterinary care was improved through contracts with local veterinarians. The shelter was expanded last year, funded partly by proceeds from a fund-raising campaign. Volunteers were allowed to help in the shelter.

Commissioners also voted to hold a Sept. 12 public hearing on an anti-tethering ordinance, also proposed by Miller, that would make it illegal to tie up animals with a rope or chain.