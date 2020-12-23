Wednesday, December 23, 2020
60.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Sumter County commissioners vote to establish no kill shelter

Marv Balousek

Oren Miller

Sumter County commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday night to establish a no-kill animal shelter, culminating a five-year goal of newly elected Commissioner Oren Miller.

The no-kill shelter means that animals will no longer be killed to create space for more admissions. Sick and aggressive animals still would be euthanized.

Commissioner Craig Estep said designating the county shelter as no-kill could attract more contributions to support the shelter.

“There’s not much change in the operation,” he said. “There is a potential for us to have a greater amount of donations.”

Since early 2018, Sumter County consistently kept its euthanization numbers to about 10 percent of animals admitted, which is the same goal as no-kill shelters.

Chairman Garry Breeden cast the only vote against the no-kill designation. He said there is confusion about what no-kill means.

“It feels good, it sounds good, but we still are going to kill animals,” he said.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin supported the resolution, but said more emphasis should be placed on the duties of pet owners.

“I want to give animals every opportunity to have a good life,” he said. “What I haven’t seen is anything about the responsibility of pet ownership, That’s the true answer.”

Approval of the no-kill resolution marked the culmination of a five-year campaign by Miller and his wife, Angie Fox, who runs Lost Pets of The Villages.

Miller and Fox brought hundreds of people to county meetings, demanding that commissioners establish a no-kill shelter.

Commissioners balked at the no-kill designation, but the pressure of Miller and Fox inspired the county to make significant improvements in animal services.

A feral cat program began in early 2018, which involves capturing, neutering and vaccinating feral cats, then releasing them back into their neighborhoods instead of killing them.

Veterinary care was improved through contracts with local veterinarians. The shelter was expanded last year, funded partly by proceeds from a fund-raising campaign. Volunteers were allowed to help in the shelter.

Commissioners also voted to hold a Sept. 12 public hearing on an anti-tethering ordinance, also proposed by Miller, that would make it illegal to tie up animals with a rope or chain.

Related Articles

Health

DeSantis continues to vow COVID-19 vaccines for seniors first as new cases spike again

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to promise Wednesday that Florida residents 65 and older will be the priority for COVID-19 vaccines once healthcare workers and long-term care residents are inoculated, four more local residents lost their battle with the deadly virus and the state saw a significant spike in the number of new cases.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after unwelcome return to town square in The Villages

A man was arrested after making an unwelcome return to a town square in The Villages.
Read more
News

Commission has little desire to revisit One Sumter voting referendum

The Sumter County Commission has little desire to revisit the One Sumter voting referendum. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
Read more
News

Free Christmas Day golf in The Villages could be impacted due to morning frost

The Villages will continue its long tradition of free golf on Christmas Day, but the golf division is warning that predicted morning frost could impact tee times.
Read more
Entertainment

2020 Lake Sumter Landing Christmas Lights

This year's Christmas light display at Lake Sumter Landing is one that needs to be seen from above to truly be admired. Check out our video.
Read more
News

Holidays will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages

The holidays will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages. We've got the details.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police arrest homeless man found sleeping in ditch

Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man found sleeping in a ditch next to U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,181FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
60.8 ° F
63 °
59 °
88 %
2.3mph
53 %
Thu
75 °
Fri
67 °
Sat
50 °
Sun
64 °
Mon
55 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment