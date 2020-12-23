Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Villages Masons raise more than $1,200 to help local Sumter County families

Staff Report

Members of The Villages Masonic Lodge #394 recently raised more than $1,200 to help the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office address the needs of local families and children.

Newly elected Master James Hawkins of The Villages Masonic Lodge #394, along with current Master Richard Koenig and Treasurer Tom Papin, recently presented a check to Sumter County Sheriff’s Dep. Crystal Roldan to help out local families and children during the holiday season.

Newly elected Master James Hawkins and current Master Richard Koenig, along with Treasurer Tom Papin, recently presented a check to Dep. Crystal Roldan, who accepted the gift on behalf of Sheriff Bill Farmer.

Theresa Cooper, who serves as the community outreach coordinator for The Villages Area, recently talked to the Masons about the needs of local families and children, especially around the holiday season. The donation will be used to help shore up the food supplies, as well as to fund gifts for children who otherwise would go without.

The Masons provide thousands of dollars each year for charitable causes – especially those impacting young people. Villages Elementary of Lady Lake, as well as the Rainbow girls, Boy Scouts and DeMolay International are a few of the group’s favorite charities.

The Masons also raise money to help programs such as Cornerstone Hospice, the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, Shriners Hospital, Tutors for Kids and Villages Honor Flight. The Villages Lodge has about 150 members who represent all areas of life and the country.

The Masons are the world’s oldest fraternity and built on the values of brotherly love, relief and truth. To learn more about modern day Masonry, contact The Villages lodge at (352) 492-2771.

