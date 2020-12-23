Wednesday, December 23, 2020
65.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Why I no longer follow a vegan diet

Gabe Mirkin

Dr. Gabe Mirkin

At one time I followed a vegan diet and ate no animal products at all, primarily based on data that associated eating mammal meat and processed meats with increased risk for diabetes, heart attacks, certain cancers and premature death. However, a couple years ago I became very forgetful, so I got a complete evaluation for memory loss and found that my B12 level was low. That in itself did not prove that I was being harmed by lack of B12, but further tests showed that my homocysteine and methylmalonic acid levels were both high, which suggested that I was getting tissue damage from my low B12 levels.

Vitamin B12 is found only in animals and is not found in plants. I now follow a diet that is high in plants but also includes seafood such as salmon and sardines. (Salmon and sardines have short lives, so they do not store significant amounts of mercury).

Vegans and Vegetarians Are at Increased Risk for Broken Bones
I also recommend that people who follow any of the high-plant diets should also do some form of resistance exercises to protect their bones. The EPIC-Oxford study followed 29,380 meat eaters, 8,037 fish eaters, 15,499 vegetarians, and 1,982 vegans for an average of 17.6 years, and found a marked increase in fractures in all the non-meat-eater groups with the most fractures of all in the vegans (BMC Medicine, Dec 2020;18(353). Overall, compared to meat eaters, vegans had higher risks of total, hip, leg, and vertebral fractures, while fish eaters and vegetarians had higher risk of hip fractures. Other studies show that vegetarians have lower bone densities than meat-eaters (Am J Clin Nutr, 2018;107:909–20; Public Health Nutr, 2008;11:564–72), possibly because they weigh less and take in less calcium (Nutr Res, 2016;36:464–77) and protein (Nutrients, 2019;11:1–18).

Evaluating People Who Have Abnormal Levels of B12
Vitamin B12 deficiency in North America occurs in about six percent of people under 60 and 20 percent of those over 60 (BMJ, Sept 4, 2014;349:g5226). Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause signs of nerve damage anywhere in your body; see Vitamin B12: One Supplement You May Need. Normal B12 levels are between 200 and 900 pg/mL. A B12 level below 300 pg/mL requires further tests for homocysteine and methylmalonic acid. If either level is high, you are likely to be B12 deficient and may already be suffering from nerve damage (The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, July 2003;78(1):7–21) and should be treated immediately, since some of the nerve damage may not be reversible. If your B12 level is higher than 900 pg/mL, you need to be checked for possible causes such as liver disease, diabetes, or leukemia.

My Recommendations
A high-plant diet can help to prevent disease and prolong lives, but it can increase risk for nerve damage from vitamin B12 deficiency and possibly bone damage from lack of calcium or protein. A program of resistance exercise will help to strengthen muscles and bones. People who eat little or no animal products should have their B12 level checked, and if it is low, they should take at least 25 mcg/day of vitamin B12 pills or other source of B12.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a Villager. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com

 

Related Articles

Health

Developer-linked Villagers receive COVID-19 vaccines during DeSantis press conference

On the day when Gov. Ron DeSantis staged a press event in The Villages that saw five residents with strong ties to the Developer and local government get COVID-19 vaccines, the number of new cases of the deadly virus in the local community made another huge jump.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 virus slams students and staff members in all three local school districts

This past week proved to be a difficult one in tri-county schools as 212 COVID-19 cases were reported among students and employees.
Read more
Opinions

Man-made climate change scam

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, contends climate change is not man-made – it's completely natural.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 claims 5 more local victims as cases continue to spike across tri-county area and Florida

Five more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continued to pile up across the Sunshine State.
Read more
Opinions

Become an advocate for an abused or neglected child

Diana Gisonni of the Guardian ad Litem program contends there are many life-threatening and incurable diseases that sadly afflict children. But we have the cure to child abuse. It lies within each of us. Now is the time to act. 
Read more
Health

Two more local residents die of COVID-19 as state tops 1.2 million cases of virus

Two more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida topped 1.2 million cumulative cases of the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Opinions

Many common drugs linked to risk for dementia

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that many common drugs are linked to risk for dementia. He's got a list of the drugs and dementia warning signs.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,180FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
65.3 ° F
66 °
64 °
67 %
0.3mph
0 %
Wed
71 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
70 °
Sat
50 °
Sun
62 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment