Christmas Eve brings milestone in number of COVID-19 cases in The Villages

Larry D. Croom

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as The Villages surpassed 2,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus on Christmas Eve.

Five of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, while the sixth one was a resident of Lake County. They are among the 849 deaths in the tri-county area, the 21,295 across the state and the 328,095 across the country who have lost the battle with the fast-spreading virus.

A total of 2,013 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 40 in a 24-hour period – have now been reported across The Villages. The overwhelming majority of those – 1,867 – have been identified in Sumter County, where the vast majority of the sprawling retirement mecca’s homes are located. Another 88 have been reported in the Lake County section of the community, with 58 being recorded in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.

In addition, an additional 87 COVID-19 cases were identified Thursday just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for a total of 5,989. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 35 for a total of 2,251;
  • Lady Lake up 15 for a total of 789;
  • Summerfield up 12 for a total of 938;
  • Wildwood up 8 for a total of 640;
  • Belleview up 7 for a total of 654;
  • Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 379;
  • Oxford up 4 for a total of 261;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 77.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 35,532 – increase of 445
  • Deaths: 849
  • Hospitalizations: 2,634

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 4,657 – increase of 68
  • Deaths: 117
  • Hospitalizations: 372
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,867), Coleman (730), Wildwood (640), Bushnell (515) and Oxford (261).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 14,280 – increase of 218
  • Deaths: 287
  • Hospitalizations: 973
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,785), Leesburg (2,251), Eustis (1,145), Tavares (1,105) and Mount Dora (1,104). The Villages also is reporting 88 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 16,595 – increase of 159
  • Deaths: 445
  • Hospitalizations: 1,289
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (12,519), Summerfield (938), Dunnellon (712), Belleview (654) and Citra (284). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,247,546 cases – an increase of 13,147 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,226,530 are residents. A total of 62,868 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,059 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 21,295 deaths and 61,100 people have been hospitalized.

