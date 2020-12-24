Edward M. Ainsley, age 72, passed away on Friday December 18, 2020 in Lady Lake FL.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Chris, of 52 years; his children Mark Ainsley(Christine); Chrissy Brolly (Matt); Katie Humes (Chris), and Ed Ainsley (Colleen); and his 6 grandchildren, Christopher, Eric, Ryan, Michael, Anna and Luke.

He was born on May 2, 1948 in Camden, New Jersey to parents Jack and Martha.

After retiring and moving to Florida, Ed was able to pursue his dream of singing, dancing, and performing on stage. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving and caring man. He will be greatly missed.