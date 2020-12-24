Simple Christmas story rings especially true this year

It’s a simple story but a favorite among journalists young and old.

An 8-year-old girl named Virginia O’Hanlon wrote to a newspaper editor in 1897 to ask a simple question – does Santa Claus really exist? It’s something kids often ask and young Virginia was at the perfect age to be pondering such an important dilemma.

Virginia’s letter was sent to The Sun in New York City – a prominent publication in its day that carried a lot of weight with readers. We’re sure many of you are well aware of this story, but with Christmas right around the corner, there’s no better time to stop and enjoy the answer Virginia received from Francis Pharcellus Church, an editor at the newspaper who probably had no idea that he was writing arguably the most famous editorial ever printed.

Anyone who has read the piece in its entirety knows that Church’s answer came straight from his heart. And if you’re like us, you still get goosebumps every time you read those famous lines that were printed 122 years ago – words that truly defined the meaning of Christmas for many.

“Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy… Thank God he lives, and he lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, he will continue to make glad the heart of childhood.”

This story never gets old. Especially, in a year where there have been great economic challenges, loss and plenty of fear.

But there is hope. And there are better days ahead.