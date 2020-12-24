Villager crashes into wall after suffering medical emergency

A Villager was seriously injured after his vehicle crashed into a wall when he suffered a medical emergency.

The 66-year-old Villager had been driving a white four-door sedan at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday southbound on Morse Boulevard north of Moyer Loop when he suffered the medical episode and lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle hit the curb and then crossed the northbound lanes of traffic, ran over shrubbery and hit a wall in the Village of LaBelle North.

The driver had been wearing his seatbelt.