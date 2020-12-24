Thursday, December 24, 2020
Villages couple presents special Christmas present to Sumter sheriff’s K-9 team

Larry D. Croom

A Villages couple delivered a special Christmas present to a Sumter County sheriff’s K-9 dog on Wednesday.

Villagers John and Beth Wood presented Sumter County sheriff’s K-9 Dep. Sam Blankenship with a new bullet proof vest for his partner, Mando, on Wednesday.

Sumter County sheriff’s K-9 Mando models his new bullet proof vest that was a gift from Village of Collier residents John and Beth Wood.

John and Beth Wood, who live in the Village of Collier, met with K-9 Dep. Sam Blankenship and his partner, Mando to present them with a new bullet proof vest for the dog – and some tasty Christmas cookies for their fellow deputies.

Blankenship and Mando are the newest K-9 team in the sheriff’s office and currently going through a school together. They are scheduled to certify with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in January.

Blankenship was quite thankful to receive the gift that very well could save his partner’s life someday. And judging by Mando’s reaction to the vest, he also was quite happy with the present.

Villagers John and Beth Wood and their two dogs, Parker and Tucker, included some tasty Christmas cookies for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office when they presented K-9 Dep. Sam Blankenship and his partner, Mando, with a new bullet proof vest on Wednesday.

