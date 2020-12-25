186 COVID-19 cases reported at 20 Villages-area long-term care facilities

A total of 186 residents and staff members at area long-term care facilities have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.

That’s according to a report released Thursday from the Florida Department of Health. The report doesn’t identify when the positive tests were recorded but shows a clear snapshot of the how the number of cases in assisted living facilities and nursing homes is continuing to increase across Florida.

The cases were identified at 20 facilities in and around The Villages. They were broken down as 114 residents, 38 residents who transferred out of the care centers and 34 employees, the report shows.

The facilities located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown that were listed in the report, as well as the number of residents and employees who have tested positive, include: