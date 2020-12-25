Friday, December 25, 2020
186 COVID-19 cases reported at 20 Villages-area long-term care facilities

Larry D. Croom

A total of 186 residents and staff members at area long-term care facilities have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.

That’s according to a report released Thursday from the Florida Department of Health. The report doesn’t identify when the positive tests were recorded but shows a clear snapshot of the how the number of cases in assisted living facilities and nursing homes is continuing to increase across Florida.

The cases were identified at 20 facilities in and around The Villages. They were broken down as 114 residents, 38 residents who transferred out of the care centers and 34 employees, the report shows.

The facilities located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown that were listed in the report, as well as the number of residents and employees who have tested positive, include:

  • Avante at Leesburg Inc. (16 positive residents and one positive employee);
  • Buffalo Crossing Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in The Villages (two employees);
  • Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living Facility in The Villages (one employee);
  • Chatham Glen Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in The Villages (17 residents, 12 residents who transferred out of the facility and two employees);
  • Cypress Care Center in Wildwood (10 residents and 14 residents who transferred out of the facility);
  • Elan Buena Vista in The Villages (two employees);
  • Elan Spanish Springs in The Villages (one positive resident);
  • Freedom Pointe Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in The Villages (two residents and two employees);
  • Hampton ALF at Belleview (three residents who transferred out of the facility);
  • Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing in Lady Lake (one resident who transferred out of the facility and two employees);
  • Lady Lake Specialty Care (22 positive residents);
  • Lake Port Square Health Center in Leesburg (one positive resident and four employees);
  • Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Oxford (three employees);
  • Serenades in The Villages (eight residents and three employees);
  • South Campus Center in Leesburg (20 positive residents);
  • Sumter Place in The Villages (15 residents and four employees);
  • The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center at The Villages (two residents who transferred out of the facility);
  • The Villages Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (one employee)
  • The Willows at Wildwood (one employee);
  • Trinity Springs in Oxford (two residents and five employees); and
  • Vista Lake Assisted Living in Leesburg (six residents who transferred out of the facility and one employee).

