Dark tint of Camaro’s window leads to arrest of Lady Lake teen

Meta Minton

Trinzae’leon Marquez Thomas

The dark tint of a Chevy Camaro’s window led to the arrest of a Lady Lake teenager on drug charges.

Trinzae’leon Marquez Thomas, 19, who lives at 8932 NE 105th Place, had been traveling in the wee hours Wednesday in a white 2020 Camaro in Leesburg when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an illegally tinted window, according to an arrest report. The deputy also saw a small plastic bag being tossed out the passenger side window of the vehicle. The deputy retrieved the plastic bag which contained 3.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Thomas was arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $7,000 bond.

