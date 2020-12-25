Jail inmates in deeper trouble after brawl during mopping duty

Two inmates at the Lake County Jail are in deeper trouble after a brawl during mopping duty.

Victorio Arroyo, 56, of Deland, had been mopping a cell Tuesday when he got into a fight with 42-year-old Hector Gutierrez of Miami, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Gutierrez, who has been held since October on charges of theft, burglary and trespassing, claimed that Arroyo, who was booked in October on a charge of aggravated battery, threw the first punch. Both men fell to the floor and Gutierrez said he feared he had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Both men are now facing additional charges of battery.