Friday, December 25, 2020
Measure President Trump against some of his predecessors

To the Editor:

Some people hated Trump because of his “Head On” approach to getting the job done.
Carter was a very nice person, but the most inept president we had until Obama came along.  Obama tried to be “Mr. Cool,” but he gave our uranium to Russia, allowed Russia to take over Crimea, gave billions to Iran, divided our country along racial lines, just to mention some of his policies.
Cool, but not good for our citizens. So, don’t hate a winner, because of his approach to making our country great again. We’ll have to wait to see if “lovable Joe” can get anything done which improves our lives, or goes down in history with the same legacy as Carter and Obama.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

