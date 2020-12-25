More than 93,000 Floridians have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccines

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to rise at an alarming rate, but as of Thursday, 93,077 Floridians had received the first of two doses of a vaccine against the deadly virus.

That’s according to a reported released Thursday by the Florida Department of Health, which shows a breakdown by day of vaccines administered that include:

Dec. 14: 28;

Dec. 15: 2,604;

Dec. 16: 10,456;

Dec. 17: 13,244;

Dec. 18: 14,817;

Dec. 19: 4,441;

Dec. 20: 2,780;

Dec. 21: 14,240;

Dec. 22: 15,456; and

Dec. 23: 14,831.

The report also shows that 55,053 females, 37,621 males and 403 people listed as unknown have received the vaccines. By age group those include:

16-24: 2,954;

25-34: 17,415;

35-44: 20,166;

45-54: 20,061;

55-64: 19,347;

65-74: 7,489;

75-84: 3,087; and

85-plus: 2,558.

Everyone who has received the vaccines so far will have to return for a second dose as well. Once that happens, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown to be 95 percent effective against COVID-19, health officials say.

Other vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson also are expected to be available soon. Healthcare officials have expressed excitement about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it only requires one dose.