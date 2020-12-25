Christmas comes but once a year which is a rather obvious statement. It is clearly a good thing or otherwise many of us would be broke. I blame it on the good old wise men as if they hadn’t brought gifts with them, we probably would not be giving them out to family, friends, paper delivers, hairdressers, garbage men and a host of other deserving folks. I recognize that this is a good thing for the receivers, but it is well that it happens only once a year. Of course, I understand that in some places they have twelve days of giving. I am politely glad that I do not live in those areas. Regarding the latter I have often wondered if they have 12 Santas or does the same guy do it every day. Then too is it the same Santa or a cousin of the one for whom we leave cookies? Perhaps, if it is a different one, and he operates out of the South Pole.

I see no reason why one pole should have a monopoly. We were taught years ago that monopolies are not good. (That is not intended to include the game. If it does for some reason, there is also a game called Easy Money which is essentially the same. Thus, innocent fun can continue with the use of a mere substitute.) Of course, the problem with a South Pole Claus is that he probably does not have a reindeer named Rudolph to direct his way. If he works twelve days in a row that could be a serious problem. In fact, from what I understand there are no reindeer anywhere near the South Pole. However, from what my friends in Argentina tell me their Santa uses king penguins to pull his sleigh. It did take the South Pole Santa a couple of hundred years to raise king penguins who could fly. That put him way behind the North Pole Santa who had an easier time with reindeer. Historians like the famous Nicholas O’Shaughnessy have proposed this as the reason why the North Pole Santa is far more well known.

Personally, I am of the opinion that the one at the north pole just had a better public relations firm. Let’s face it, you don’t really believe that the poem, “The Night Before Christmas” just popped up in someone’s mind, do you? No way, historic research which has been hushed up indicates that it was the Barnum Better PR Company that paid for that. The same thing applies to the “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus” editorial. That served up two purposes – one it helped circulation and two it boosted the Santa Claus of the North Pole legend. Some additional research shows that the Acme Toy and Anvil Company was involved – although no one will admit it.

South Pole Santa just didn’t have the publicity guys behind him. Let’s face it penguins are kind of pleasant to look at, but they aren’t ruggedly handsome like reindeer. Paul, the Red Nosed Penguin just doesn’t cut it. I mean how many people know what kind of a nose a penguin has? Certainly, no one is going to believe that grandma got run over by a penguin?

I hoped I haven’t upset anybody with my research on the matter. However, you can’t change historical facts – although I do try at times. As I indicated at the beginning, I am just happy that Christmas comes but once a year. However, Christmas when it does come should be enjoyed. Best wishes from The Blonde and I for a happy one!

Barry Evans writes about Life in The Villages for Villages-News.com