Friday, December 25, 2020
43.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Several tunnels will be closed for painting during month of January

Staff Report

The multi-modal path tunnels located under Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real are scheduled to be painted Jan. 4 through 17. These dates may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

All work is scheduled between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. There will be short periods during the night where the tunnels will be closed and an alternate route must be taken.

Tunnel B6 at 1530 Buena Vista Blvd. near Savannah Center will be painted during the month of January.

  • B1 – 16680 Buena Vista Blvd (Buena Vista/Mulberry)
  • B4 – 1700 Buena Vista Blvd (Buena Vista/Belle Aire/Alhambra)
  • B2 – 17200 Buena Vista Blvd (Buena Vista/Legacy)
  • B5 – 2890 El Camino Real (El Camino/Alhambra/Savannah)
  • B3 – 17700 Buena Vista Blvd (Buena Vista/Belle Meade)
  • B6 – 1530 Buena Vista Blvd (Buena Vista/Savannah)

The work is being done at night to minimize the impact on residents.

The painting project is being undertaken as part of an effort to brighten up the tunnels to enhance safety.

Last year, a tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard behind Laurel Manor Recreation Center was pressure washed and white washed as a test case. It received rave reviews. The test case was initiated thanks to Community Development District 6 Supervisor Tom Griffith who raised the issue of dark tunnels as a safety concern. He described an incident in which he had a near-miss with a pedestrian in a tunnel. During informal conversations with residents of The Villages, Griffith found that many others had similar stories.

For additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

Related Articles

Health

186 COVID-19 cases reported at 20 Villages-area long-term care facilities

A total of 186 residents and staff members at area long-term care facilities have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Health

More than 93,000 Floridians have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccines

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to rise at an alarming rate, but as of Thursday, more than 93,000 Floridians had received the first of two doses of a vaccine against the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Trash collection in The Villages will be impacted by New Year’s holiday

Trash collection in The Villages will be impacted by the New Year’s holiday. We've got details.
Read more
Crime

Dark tint of Camaro’s window leads to arrest of Lady Lake teen

The dark tint of a Chevy Camaro’s window led to the arrest of a Lady Lake teenager on drug charges.
Read more
News

Thursday Buttonwood Ladies Golf Group enjoys Christmas Eve bocce golf outing

Members of the Thursday Buttonwood Ladies Golf Group came together on Christmas Eve to enjoy some bocce golf.
Read more
News

Jail inmates in deeper trouble after brawl during mopping duty

Two inmates at the Lake County Jail are in deeper trouble after a brawl during mopping duty. Victorio Arroyo, 56, of Deland, had been mopping...
Read more
News

Wildwood Middle High School stages canned food drive to help local residents

Students, teachers and staff at Wildwood Middle High School are being lauded for a highly successful canned food drive.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,183FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
43.3 ° F
45 °
42 °
75 %
1.5mph
1 %
Sat
50 °
Sun
63 °
Mon
68 °
Tue
69 °
Wed
61 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment