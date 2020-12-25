Friday, December 25, 2020
Shame on Villagers who jumped the line

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read that DeSantis spoke in The Villages earlier this week and had 10 seniors vaccinated for COVID-19. No doubt they were loyal supporters and Republicans.
The CDC put out the list of those who should be vaccinated first. At this time all ER doctors have not even received their vaccine and seniors like me, aged 77 are in the B1 group, after medical personnel, after nursing home patients, and after first responders. It is not our turn yet.
DeSantis blatantly political stunt of speaking in The Villages and having 10 seniors vaccinated “for show” is trite, obvious, and disgusting – and it is jumping the line.
Vaccines are rolling out more slowly than they predicted and those 10 vaccines should have gone to local doctors and nurses – not to a group of seniors who were probably in the group nay-saying the virus as a problem and not wearing masks, while infecting others. Why isn’t this crass, incompetent political hack being re-called? And, why did the 10 seniors who were put on display getting vaccines, they did not deserve, participate in the charade? You 10 should be ashamed.

Marcia Wallace
Sunbury of Glenbrook

 

