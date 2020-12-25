Trash collection in The Villages will be impacted by New Year’s holiday

The Villages District Office has released the following information regarding trash pickup over the New Year’s holiday:

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Friday, Jan. 1. For the residents with Friday as their collection day, the collection will be on Saturday, Jan. 2. There is no change for residents who have Monday and Thursday collections.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in CDDs 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation collection on Friday, Jan. 1. Collection will be on your next scheduled day, Tuesday, Jan. 5. There is no change for residents who have Monday and Thursday collections.

Lady Lake and Lake County

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Friday, Jan. 1. For the residents with Friday as their collection day, collection will be on Saturday, Jan. 2. There is no change for residents who have Monday and Thursday collections.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Friday, Jan. 1. Collection will be on your next scheduled day, Tuesday, Jan. 5. There is no change for residents who have Monday and Thursday collections.