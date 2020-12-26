Saturday, December 26, 2020
Ernest Mendel

Staff Report

Ernest Mendel, born March 1, 1930, in Mainz, Germany, died peacefully in his sleep on December 22, 2020, at home in The Villages, Florida.

Ernest was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Flora Vogel Mendel, brother, Werner Mendel, grandson, Robert Mendel, and first wife of 46 years, Helen Tischler Mendel.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carolyn Amoroso Carroll Mendel (“CeeCee”); children, Stephanie (Carl Kenji) Hayano, Phyllis (Jan) Mendel, John (Emma) Mendel, and Eugene (Allison) Carroll; grandsons, Thomas Mendel, and Thomas and Maxwell Carroll; and great-granddaughter, Willow Rae Mendel.

Ernest was the fifth generation in his family’s cattle dealing business, selling cattle all over the world.  He came to the United States in 1937, settling in Patterson, NY, moving to Midlothian, VA, in 1984, and retiring to The Villages In 2014.  He graduated from Carmel High School and Cornell University and was a member of the TEP fraternity.

He was on the original board of, and instrumental in the construction of, Temple Beth Elohim in Brewster, NY.  He was on numerous boards, including the Patterson Planning Board for 13 years, some of which as Chairman.

Ernest was enjoying his retirement, exercising in the pool and playing cards with friends, volunteering with Operation Shoebox, and attending various clubs including Civil Discourse, Sanibel Islanders, and The Villages’ Idiots Club.

The family would like to thank all those who gave care and comfort during his last few weeks, especially those at Cornerstone Hospice.  In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, Florida 32162.

Due to the constraints of COVID-19, a graveside service in Richmond, VA, will be limited to immediate family only.  However, you may join us by livestream by clicking the link at www.blileys.com, at 2 o’clock P.M. on December 29, 2020.

