Hate is a divisive term

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read Mr. Robert Bayse’s recent opinion with his painting the Democrats generally as “haters.” It seems one should be judicious and circumspect when using the term hate, particularly as a broad brush over a large group. It strikes me as disrespectful. We live in an era where we are sharply divided. I have two sisters and a daughter who are devoted to Trump. They are the direct opposite of my political leanings as politically independent. I don’t hate them. I have found it very difficult to understand their views based on what they politically describe but I still love them. Hate is a divisive term in a season where the birth of a person who taught love to all, unconditionally, is celebrated.

Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace

 

