Henry Gene Lord

Staff Report

On the evening of December 17, 2020, Henry Gene Lord passed peacefully into God’s arms after a long battle with cardiac disease. Gene was comforted by his sons on the days before his passing and was being attended by familiar staff members at ManorCare Health Services in Sarasota, Florida at the time of his death. He was 82 years old.

Gene was born in Fulton County, Georgia on August 31, 1938. He was the 5th child of 8 born to Carrie (Fisher) Lord. He grew up in Roswell and graduated from Milton High School in 1957. Later that year he married his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn (Smith) Lord. They lived in The Villages for the last 24 years. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He had two sons, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Gene worked in the snack food industry starting at Frito-Lay in Chamblee, GA and was the plant manager of Golden Flake Snack Foods in Ocala, FL at the time of his retirement. He was a Christian and was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake before relocating to Sarasota in April of 2020. He loved hunting, fishing, and golfing.

Gene was preceded in death his wife, Carolyn, in 2016, and siblings Calvin Lord, Francis Daniels, Quinton Lord, Edward Lord, Morris Lord and Jerry Lord. He is survived by his sons Mitchell Lord of Clearwater, FL and Andrew Lord of Sarasota, FL; grandson Keith Lord (and Samantha Sabine) of Canton, NC; granddaughters Ashley Lord (and Daniel Fleenor) of Bristol, TN and Jennifer Lord of Bristol, VA; grandchildren Jamie Colley and Daniel Fleenor, Jr. of Bristol, TN, David McMillion and Rylee Crabtree of Bristol, VA; brother Harold (and Betty) Lord of Canton, GA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Celebration of Life will service be at Beyer’s Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL at a future date when Gene’s family and friends can safely travel and gather to celebrate his life. Another obituary will be published when the service is scheduled.

