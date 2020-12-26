Jerry Allen Franklin was born July 6, 1950 in Davenport, Iowa and passed away after a brief illness on December 14, 2020 in Wildwood, Florida. He is predeceased by his father, George Franklin and survived by his mother, Lois Franklin; sister Peggy Runser and her spouse, Paul: brother Russ Franklin; daughter Ashlie Wheat and her spouse, Ron; grandchildren Jason, Alex and Emily Wheat; significant other, Sandra Mauger; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and too many great friends than could be listed on one page.

Jerry spent his late teen and most adult life in Erie, Pennsylvania where he met his wife, Diane (ex) and had his daughter, Ashlie. He was a tester for medical sterilizers at STERIS (formerly AMSCO) for 35 years. He was better known in Erie as “the Dude” or “The Mayor of Beach 11” and could be seen cruising the Dock in his Firebird or skiing behind his jet boat during the calm mornings at beach 11. He also enjoyed bowling and bocce. Wherever Jerry was, a good time would be had by all, whether it was at Rum Runners, a party on the beach, a day at the Pontoon Saloon or just at his house with the music cranking and the eight TV tower on in the living room.

Once he retired from STERIS, he moved to Florida to be closer to his mom, Lois and his daughter and grandkids. He gained the new nickname of “Uncle Jerry” in Florida and his collection of friends grew to cities and beaches all around Florida. He spent a lot of time with his mom and attending all the events for his grandchildren. Jason, Alex and Emily will remember riding roller coasters at Busch Gardens, going out on the pontoon boat, getting to sit on the motorcycle and riding in the corvette and the “Bumpy Bird” with Grandpa Jerry, as well as having him at their baseball, football and basketball games, birthday parties, dance recitals and yes, even Church Sacraments. Jerry found a special friend in Sandy four years ago and they had a great time going to concerts, Daytona Bike week, car shows, hanging out at different beach resorts and beach bars and sunset cruising. Jerry will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Due to the pandemic, we are unable to hold a service at this time. A celebration of life will be tentatively planned for July, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FIRST at firstskinfoundation.org in Jerry’s name.