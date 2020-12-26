President Trump wanted to cut the pork out of the Pelosi bill

To the Editor:

Just about every day there is some snide remark about the President or the Republicans on the front page in the National News Section of the Daily Sun. Today, was no exception with “Republicans Block $2,000 Virus Checks Despite Trump Request.” Meanwhile about 75 to 77 percent of The Villages are conservatives. (Talk about not knowing your customers!)

The President wanted the pork out that Pelosi put in the bill, but the Democrats would have none of that. Instead, we find $10 million for gender studies in Pakistan, $135 million to Burma, $85.5 million to Cambodia, $135 million to Nepal, $1.3 billion to the Egyptian military, $700 million to Sudan, $250 million for economic aid for Palestine, $500 million earmarked for Israeli defense purchases, including to equip the Iron Dome missile defense system, $2.5 million for “Internet freedom programs in closed societies” (while 16 million children in this country lack either the internet or a device to connect to it) and retroactive money for families in the country illegally, plus more money for the Kennedy Center and two more Smithsonian Museums as just a few of the pork items in the bill!

Democrats voted to suspend the required 72 hour period to read the nearly 5,600 page bill costing taxpayers $2.3 trillion adding to $27.5 trillion the national debt. Ultimately, Congress only had a few hours to read it. How about a stand-alone bill for suffering Americans and no pork going out of the country?

Patricia Baker

Village of Glenbrook