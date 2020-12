Chloe May arrived on Nov. 30 in time to celebrate her first Christmas season in the Village of Marsh Bend.

She is a pure bred Maltese purchased from a breeder in the Tampa suburbs. She lives with Cynthia and Jim May in the Cade Villas.

“She may be quite young but she has mastered modeling her Christmas outfit,” said Cynthia May.

