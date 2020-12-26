Saturday, December 26, 2020
48.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Ryan Culpepper

Staff Report

Ryan Culpepper

Ryan “Pooh Bear” Culpepper, age 49, died on December 22, 2020, in Summerfield, FL.

Ryan is survived by his Mother, Marsha Hanshaw and stepfather Mike Hanshaw, of Ocala FL. Sister and Brother-in-law Nisa & Randy Gibbons of Lynn Haven FL, Daughters Kimberly Alexis Culpepper of Daytona FL, Courtney Brooke Culpepper of Belleview FL. Chloe Leigh Snyder and Kylee Ann Culpepper of Ringgold GA. He is preceded in death by his Father Robert Culpepper, of Asheboro NC, His Grandparents Roy and Ardith Culpepper of NC and Grandparents John and Maude Culpepper of Ocala FL.

Ryan was born on October 22, 1971 in Anchorage AK, to parents Marsha Hanshaw and Robert Culpepper. He graduated from Lake Weir High School in 1989. Ryan then served four years in the United States Army.

Ryan was a truck driver for most of his working career with his last position being with Merrell Brothers in Ocala FL.

Ryan’s world revolved around his daughters. He loved them deeply. Ryan enjoyed pool and guns. Ryan had an abundance of friends and extended family to include his best friend from school Scott ‘Bonehead’ Schwingel who was by his side through much of his battle over these last few months. He was known to many as Uncle Pooh Bear. He will always be a part of the Race and Schwingel family. Ryan will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Jerry Allen Franklin

After moving to Florida, Jerry Franklin found a special friend in Sandy four years ago and they had a great time going to concerts, Daytona Bike week, car shows, hanging out at different beach resorts and beach bars and sunset cruising.
Read more
Obituaries

Henry Gene Lord

Gene Lloyd and his wife, Carolyn, lived in The Villages for the last 24 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and golfing.
Read more
Obituaries

Ernest Mendel

Ernest Mendel enjoyed his retirement, exercising in the pool and playing cards with friends, volunteering with Operation Shoebox, and attending various clubs including Civil Discourse, Sanibel Islanders, and The Villages’ Idiots Club.
Read more
Obituaries

Russell Maynard “Skip” Fuller, Jr.

Skip Fuller's lifelong passion was golf and where he spent his free time. When he wasn’t on the course, he could be found in his recliner watching golf, often sipping a Moxie.
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia “Patsy” Kunkel

Patsy Kunkel moved to Wildwood in 1994 from Illinois.
Read more
Obituaries

Edward M. Ainsley

After retiring and moving to Florida, Ed Ainsley was able to pursue his dream of singing, dancing, and performing on stage.
Read more
Obituaries

Walter Hugo Peters

Walter Peters' passion was flying his own airplane and watching trains. He took the family, by plane, to almost every state and across Canada.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,185FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
48.5 ° F
51 °
46.4 °
33 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sat
49 °
Sun
63 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
67 °
Wed
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment