Ryan Culpepper

Ryan “Pooh Bear” Culpepper, age 49, died on December 22, 2020, in Summerfield, FL.

Ryan is survived by his Mother, Marsha Hanshaw and stepfather Mike Hanshaw, of Ocala FL. Sister and Brother-in-law Nisa & Randy Gibbons of Lynn Haven FL, Daughters Kimberly Alexis Culpepper of Daytona FL, Courtney Brooke Culpepper of Belleview FL. Chloe Leigh Snyder and Kylee Ann Culpepper of Ringgold GA. He is preceded in death by his Father Robert Culpepper, of Asheboro NC, His Grandparents Roy and Ardith Culpepper of NC and Grandparents John and Maude Culpepper of Ocala FL.

Ryan was born on October 22, 1971 in Anchorage AK, to parents Marsha Hanshaw and Robert Culpepper. He graduated from Lake Weir High School in 1989. Ryan then served four years in the United States Army.

Ryan was a truck driver for most of his working career with his last position being with Merrell Brothers in Ocala FL.

Ryan’s world revolved around his daughters. He loved them deeply. Ryan enjoyed pool and guns. Ryan had an abundance of friends and extended family to include his best friend from school Scott ‘Bonehead’ Schwingel who was by his side through much of his battle over these last few months. He was known to many as Uncle Pooh Bear. He will always be a part of the Race and Schwingel family. Ryan will be greatly missed by all who knew him.