Temple Shalom delivers Christmas cheer to Villages first responders

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein and members of the Temple Shalom Social Action Committee recently made special deliveries to all nine fire stations in the local area.

The group delivered baked goods, Christmas wishes and plenty of “thank you” messages to the first responders. It marked the third Christmas members of Temple Shalom have organized the “mitzvah” to thank the dedicated people who serve and protect the community every day of the year.

For more information, go to tscfl.org or call (352) 748-1800.