Villagers targeted by scammers who intentionally damage sprinkler systems

Villagers are being warned of a scam involving broken sprinkler systems.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have received reports of thieves who may be intentionally breaking sprinkler lines at residences in The Villages, causing water to rapidly flow out. They then knock on the front door and solicit repair jobs for the pipes at exorbitant rates, a report states.

Victims have described the suspects as white males (two to three of them) in a blue pickup truck. Anyone who knows anything about the crimes or the suspects, or has been a victim of this scam, is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).