Saturday, December 26, 2020
49.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villagers targeted by scammers who intentionally damage sprinkler systems

Staff Report

Villagers are being warned of a scam involving broken sprinkler systems.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have received reports of thieves who may be intentionally breaking sprinkler lines at residences in The Villages, causing water to rapidly flow out. They then knock on the front door and solicit repair jobs for the pipes at exorbitant rates, a report states.

Victims have described the suspects as white males (two to three of them) in a blue pickup truck. Anyone who knows anything about the crimes or the suspects, or has been a victim of this scam, is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Related Articles

News

Temple Shalom delivers Christmas cheer to Villages first responders

Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein and members of the Temple Shalom Social Action Committee recently made special deliveries to all nine fire departments in the local area.
Read more
News

Saddlebrook Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The Saddlebrook Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for maintenance Sunday, Jan. 3.
Read more
News

Puppy celebrates first Christmas in Village of Marsh Bend

Chloe May celebrated her first Christmas season in the Village of Marsh Bend. Is your pet enjoying the holidays? Share a photo with us at [email protected]
Read more
Golf

Village of Pinellas resident celebrates after first hole-in-one

A Village of Pinellas resident celebrated after scoring her first hole-in-one. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news with us at [email protected]
Read more
Health

186 COVID-19 cases reported at 20 Villages-area long-term care facilities

A total of 186 residents and staff members at area long-term care facilities have tested positive for the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Health

More than 93,000 Floridians have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccines

The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to rise at an alarming rate, but as of Thursday, more than 93,000 Floridians had received the first of two doses of a vaccine against the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Several tunnels will be closed for painting during month of January

Several tunnels in The Villages will be painted during the month of January and could have an impact on golf cart travel. We've got details, including the schedule.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,184FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
49.9 ° F
51 °
49 °
37 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sun
63 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
68 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment