Villagers vote against their own self-interests

To the Editor:

It’s your fault, I cannot hug my grandchildren this Christmas. It’s your fault, there is a raging deadly disease in our community and our country. And, it is your fault we have had a dangerous incompetent POTUS for the last four years. You are directly guilty. Eighty percent of you voted for Trump in 2016 and are Republicans.

Sociologists, psychologists and psychiatrists have been studying you for the last four years to understand why. It is a mystery because everyone but you knows you voted against your own interests. It is easy to know why the top 2 percent wealthy, big business, Wall Street, oil and pollution executives are Republican – they make more money. But why middle & lower class people? I drive by run-down houses in rural Florida with Trump signs? Trump is disgusted by poor people and calls them losers. Villagers… you don’t have enough money to be Republican! You get nothing for yourselves or your families by being Republican. So, why? Why do you vote against your own interests?

The psychologists are finding reasons. Starting 20 years ago, demographers started predicting increases in blacks, Hispanics and other immigrants would make whites a minority by 2050 or sooner. In questioning conservatives and Trump supporters they find fear of this. Paired with Fox, Newsmax, Rush Limbaugh, and other “shock jocks” on radio and TV feeding this fear with lies and conspiracy theory and it grows. So, at its core there is xenophobic and racist fear; fear of loss of a way of life. Fear is our most powerful emotion and safety our most powerfully motivating need.

Therefore, the solution to eradicating the destructive actions of Villagers is to eradicate this fear. We know that communication, familiarity and knowledge would do this, I.e. for Villages to know, communicate with blacks, Hispanics, and immigrants, to like them, be familiar with them and learn they are not unlike us. But, there are too few blacks or Hispanics in the Villages and our “bubbles” of information we create in our choices of radio and tv feed the fear with disinformation.

So, I offer this. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is black with a black mother and white father. By straightening her curly hair and with very light skin, she does not look black. She married an Englishman, Prince Harry. Their baby, Archie, has red hair like his Dad and does not at all look black. I doubt any of us would refuse an invitation to have dinner with that family. White genes must be very strong. In just three generations, we all look the same. Genetically, we are the same. No reason to fear. Many will look the same and even if they do not, we will learn to like and accept all, with time and just a couple of generations. So relax, Villagers, and vote Democratic. Republican leaders do not like you or help you in any way.

Jeff Morrison

Lady Lake