Donald Paccione

Donald “Don” Paccione, age 80, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home, in The Villages, FL on December 24, 2020.

Don was born in Brooklyn, New York. He spent his younger years working at his family run ice and coal business. He graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in 1957, and was an active member of the National Guard. He married his loving wife, Diane in 1963 and eventually relocated to Staten Island, NY. Don retired after 40 years of employment as a building manager for the New York Daily News. They relocated to Ocean Township, New Jersey where he was able to do the “jobs he loved.” In 2016, they moved to The Villages, Florida.

The simplest pleasures in life brought him great joy. One could always find him watching old movies, doing tasks in his garage, woodworking, planting flowers and playing cards.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Danielle.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Diane; daughter, Donna Paccione-Brierley (Nick); two grandsons whom he was proud of and brought him great joy, Brandon and Steven; brother William Paccione (Nancy); a niece and a nephew.