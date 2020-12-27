Sunday, December 27, 2020
66.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Donald Paccione

Staff Report

Donald Paccione

Donald “Don” Paccione, age 80, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home, in The Villages, FL on December 24, 2020.

Don was born in Brooklyn, New York. He spent his younger years working at his family run ice and coal business. He graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in 1957, and was an active member of the National Guard. He married his loving wife, Diane in 1963 and eventually relocated to Staten Island, NY. Don retired after 40 years of employment as a building manager for the New York Daily News. They relocated to Ocean Township, New Jersey where he was able to do the “jobs he loved.” In 2016, they moved to The Villages, Florida.

The simplest pleasures in life brought him great joy. One could always find him watching old movies, doing tasks in his garage, woodworking, planting flowers and playing cards.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Danielle.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Diane; daughter, Donna Paccione-Brierley (Nick); two grandsons whom he was proud of and brought him great joy, Brandon and Steven; brother William Paccione (Nancy); a niece and a nephew.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Ernest Mendel

Ernest Mendel enjoyed his retirement, exercising in the pool and playing cards with friends, volunteering with Operation Shoebox, and attending various clubs including Civil Discourse, Sanibel Islanders, and The Villages’ Idiots Club.
Read more
Obituaries

Ryan Culpepper

Ryan Culpepper was a truck driver for most of his working career, with his last position being with Merrell Brothers in Ocala
Read more
Obituaries

Jerry Allen Franklin

After moving to Florida, Jerry Franklin found a special friend in Sandy four years ago and they had a great time going to concerts, Daytona Bike week, car shows, hanging out at different beach resorts and beach bars and sunset cruising.
Read more
Obituaries

Henry Gene Lord

Gene Lloyd and his wife, Carolyn, lived in The Villages for the last 24 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and golfing.
Read more
Obituaries

Russell Maynard “Skip” Fuller, Jr.

Skip Fuller's lifelong passion was golf and where he spent his free time. When he wasn’t on the course, he could be found in his recliner watching golf, often sipping a Moxie.
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia “Patsy” Kunkel

Patsy Kunkel moved to Wildwood in 1994 from Illinois.
Read more
Obituaries

Edward M. Ainsley

After retiring and moving to Florida, Ed Ainsley was able to pursue his dream of singing, dancing, and performing on stage.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,197FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
66.2 ° F
68 °
65 °
49 %
1.6mph
1 %
Mon
69 °
Tue
68 °
Wed
71 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment