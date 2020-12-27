Sunday, December 27, 2020
Significant dip in number of new COVID-19 cases after testing sites close for Christmas

Larry D. Croom

Five more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of new cases across Florida dropped – possibly because testing sites closed for Christmas and some remained shut down over the weekend.

Three of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County and the other two were residents of Lake County. They are among the 862 deaths across the tri-county area, the 21,514 across the state and the 332,723 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,271,979 cases – an increase of 7,391 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,250,285 are residents. A total of 63,323 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,170 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 21,514 deaths and 61,459 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 10 for a total of 2,093;
  • Leesburg up 19 for a total of 2,335;
  • Oxford up 6 for a total of 273;
  • Summerfield up 6 for a total of 965;
  • Belleview up 5 for a total of 671;
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 655;
  • Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 809; and
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 389.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 36,536 – increase of 236
  • Deaths: 862
  • Hospitalizations: 2,659

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 4,783 – increase of 29
  • Deaths: 118
  • Hospitalizations: 374
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (1,940), Coleman (730), Wildwood (655), Bushnell (526) and Oxford (273).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 14,723 – increase of 96
  • Deaths: 290
  • Hospitalizations: 981
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,888), Leesburg (2,335), Eustis (1,199), Mount Dora (1,148) and Tavares (1,127). The Villages also is reporting 95 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 17,030 – increase of 111
  • Deaths: 454
  • Hospitalizations: 1,304
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (12,833), Summerfield (965), Dunnellon (730), Belleview (671) and Citra (294). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

