The Villages offers information about pickup of discarded Christmas trees

The Villages District Office has offered the following information about the collection of discarded Christmas trees.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated

day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds.

Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curb side in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions please contact sanitation at 748-0109.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, please contact the Utilities Department at 750-0000.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), live trees can be placed at the curb on your assigned yard waste day and must be in 4-foot lengths and no more than 6 inches in diameter. To discard artificial trees, call Lake County Solid Waste to schedule a bulk pick up at 343-3776.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, please contact Waste Management at 787-4416.