Sunday, December 27, 2020
66.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

The Villages offers information about pickup of discarded Christmas trees

Meta Minton

The Villages District Office has offered the following information about the collection of discarded Christmas trees.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated
day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds.

Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curb side in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions please contact sanitation at 748-0109.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, please contact the Utilities Department at 750-0000.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), live trees can be placed at the curb on your assigned yard waste day and must be in 4-foot lengths and no more than 6 inches in diameter. To discard artificial trees, call Lake County Solid Waste to schedule a bulk pick up at 343-3776.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, please contact Waste Management at 787-4416.

Related Articles

News

New Year’s holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages

The New Year's holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
News

Repair of restroom floors to take place at Caroline swimming pool

The Caroline Neighborhood Adult Pool will be closed Monday, Dec. 28 through Tuesday, Dec. 29 for repair of the restroom floors.
Read more
News

Silver Lake Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

The Silver Lake Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for upcoming maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Dog brings joy to home in The Villages

Cylie Cabaret brings joy to her home in the Village of Tierra del Sol North. Is your pet enjoying the holidays? Share a photo with us at [email protected]
Read more
News

Bamboo proposed to quell complaints about intolerable noise at roundabout

Clumping bamboo was selected as a solution to noise, dirt and fumes drifting into homes from a roundabout at Warm Springs Avenue and Morse Boulevard. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Health

8 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area tops 36,000 cases of virus

COVID-19 has claimed eight more local residents as the tri-county area topped 36,000 cases of the deadly virus and Florida saw an increase of more than 17,000 positive results over the past two days.
Read more
Health

Villages Health official reports bump in cases of COVID-19 at hospitals and clinics

The chief medical officer for The Villages Health says the number of COVID-19 patients is rising in the two local hospitals and his healthcare organization also is seeing an increase in positive test results among patients and staff members.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,197FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
66.2 ° F
68 °
65 °
49 %
1.6mph
1 %
Mon
69 °
Tue
68 °
Wed
71 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment