Intoxicated Lady Lake man arrested after battle with girlfriend over car keys

An intoxicated Lady Lake man was arrested after a battle with his live-in girlfriend over car keys.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday after neighbors reported hearing an argument in the backyard of a home occupied by 41-year-old Tommy Jason Zenker, his lady friend and her adult children, according to an arrest report. The woman told deputies that she had tried to take a set of keys away from Zenker because she did not want him driving away drunk. One of the woman’s adult children said Zenker had shoved the woman and she had pushed him back in self defense.

When a deputy told Zenker he was under arrest for domestic violence, he began taking off his shoes and insisting that his lady friend take custody of his property. As Zenker removed one of his shoes, a small bag containing 4 grams of marijuana fell to the ground.

The Kalamazoo, Mich. native was arrested on charges of domestic battery and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $16,000.