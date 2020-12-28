Man ‘sweating profusely’ arrested with gun and bags of illicit drugs

A man who was “sweating profusely” was arrested with a gun and illicit drugs after a traffic stop initiated because he had not been wearing a seatbelt.

Joshua Aaron Timmons, 22, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet passenger car at about 2 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over at Main Street because of the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The officer who initiated the traffic stop noticed that Timmons “began sweating profusely from his forehead and his chest.” The officer noted the temperature outside was 60 degrees.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on Timmons’ vehicle. A 9mm gun was found tucked under the driver’s seat. Timmons did not have a concealed weapons permit. Two clear plastic bags containing marijuana were found in the car, along with a bag of cocaine, methamphetamine and a lollipop laced with medical marijuana.

Timmons was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon as well as multiple drug charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.