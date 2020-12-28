Recreation Centers in The Villages will be closed on New Year’s Day 

The Villages District Offices will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

Thursday, Dec. 31 – Recreation Centers will be open as usual from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fitness Clubs will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Resident Lifestyle Group meetings will end at 1 p.m. in preparation of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Friday, Jan. 1 – Recreation Offices, Recreation Centers and Fitness Clubs will be closed. Although the recreation centers are closed the outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open.

Regular weekend services will resume Saturday, Jan. 2.