Resident of The Villages jailed after allegedly threatening to shoot police

A resident of The Villages was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot police officers.

Francis Joseph Lavin, 34, who lives at 416 Tarrson Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake, had been arguing with his mother at about 8 p.m. Wednesday at her apartment at the Lakewood Villas on Old Dixie Highway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Lavin’s mother said he had shown up 30 minutes earlier and had been drinking.

When Lavin came to the door to speak with police, he was holding an alcoholic beverage in his hand. He threatened officers with violence, the report said.

An officer grabbed Lavin by the waist and attempted to take him down to the ground. However, Lavin tried to wrestle away, even after two additional officers joined in the effort. Lavin was handcuffed and put into the back of a patrol car.

While he was en route to the Lake County Jail, Lavin continued to make threats.

“If I had a gun, I would have shot all of you,” he said.

Upon arrival at the jail, Lavin proceeded to struggle with the detention staff.

He was arrested on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He was booked on $20,000 bond.

Lavin had previously been arrested at the Circle K on the Historic Side of The Villages.