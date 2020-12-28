Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nab man driving stolen golf cart

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a man driving a stolen golf cart.

Schuylar Lane Bramlett, 22, of Oxford was driving the tan-colored golf cart at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on County Road 203, just east of State Road 35 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The golf cart was in “poor condition,” the report noted. “The seats upholstery was ripped off along with the side curtains. There were exposed wires that appeared to have an aftermarket display of lights torn off,” the deputy wrote in the report. The VIN number matched the number of golf cart which had been stolen the previous day.

Bramlett was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, due to damage to the golf cart. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. At the time of the arrest, he had been free on $500 bond following an Oct. 21 arrest on a charge of driving while license suspended.