Monday, December 28, 2020
Villager's adult son arrested after drinking beer and wandering up north

Meta Minton

Nicholas Holden Towers

An adult son who lives with his mother and stepfather in the Village of Marsh Bend was arrested after he allegedly drove around drinking beer.

A Michigan resident staying at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake was inside his residence at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he heard a crash outside, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The driver of a black 2011 Hyundai attempted to drive away after crashing into the vehicle in the driveway, but the Michigan man ordered him to stay and called law enforcement.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Holden Towers who lives at 5369 Werdebaugh Way in The Villages. Officers found him swaying him and leaning against the car. Towers was “crying and mumbling with slurred speech,” the report said.

The Massachusetts native told police that he had been “just driving around” and bought four cans of beer at a corner store. A container of Steel Reserve beer was spotted on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle. Towers said he did not remember being in an accident.

Towers provided breath samples that measured .292 and .254 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

