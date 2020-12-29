12-year-old Villages Charter School student confides in coach about sex abuse

A juvenile male has been arrested after a 12-year-old Villages Charter School student confided in her coach about alleged sexual abuse.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested Monday night on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.

The Department of Children and Families was notified by a school resource officer from the Charter School earlier this month about the details the girl had shared with her coach, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The girl said that she had been at home trying to nap when the Fruitland Park boy laid down with her. He was watching videos on his cell phone and then began touching the girl’s “private parts,” the report said. The girl went on to describe in detail how she had been touched.

The girl later told an investigator at the Child Advocacy Center that she was “saddened, angry and afraid” about what the boy had done to her. She said she was so upset she had seen a car driving by and wanted to “jump” in front of it.

During an interview with a detective at the Fruitland Park Police Department, the boy confirmed in detail what had transpired, and his description matched what the girl had told the investigator. The boy initially said he did not know why he had done what he did, but later in the interview admitted he had been introduced to pornography during a visit to Puerto Rico.