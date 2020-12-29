Tuesday, December 29, 2020
3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida shows significant spike in new cases

Larry D. Croom

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus across Florida made a significant jump Tuesday.

Two of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County and the other one was a resident of Lake County. They are among the 870 deaths across the tri-county area, the 21,718 across Florida and the 337,475 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,292,252 cases – an increase of 12,075 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,270,063 are residents. A total of 63,987 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,258 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 21,718 deaths and 62,142 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 96 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 10 for a total of 2,159;
  • Leesburg up 28 for a total of 2,385;
  • Lady Lake up 17 for a total of 828;
  • Summerfield up 14 for a total of 985;
  • Wildwood up 9 for a total of 668;
  • Belleview up 9 for a total of 681;
  • Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 393;
  • Oxford up 3 for a total of 276; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 79.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 37,186 – increase of 401
  • Deaths: 870
  • Hospitalizations: 2,680

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 4,889 – increase of 70
  • Deaths: 118
  • Hospitalizations: 375
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,005), Coleman (731), Wildwood (668), Bushnell (535) and Oxford (276).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 14,998 – increase of 157
  • Deaths: 284
  • Hospitalizations: 987
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,975), Leesburg (2,385), Eustis (1,220), Mount Dora (1,165) and Tavares (1,143). The Villages also is reporting 96 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 17,299 – increase of 174
  • Deaths: 458
  • Hospitalizations: 1,318
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (13,019), Summerfield (985), Dunnellon (739), Belleview (681) and Citra (296). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

