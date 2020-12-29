3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida shows significant spike in new cases

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus across Florida made a significant jump Tuesday.

Two of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County and the other one was a resident of Lake County. They are among the 870 deaths across the tri-county area, the 21,718 across Florida and the 337,475 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,292,252 cases – an increase of 12,075 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,270,063 are residents. A total of 63,987 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,258 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 21,718 deaths and 62,142 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 96 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 10 for a total of 2,159;

Leesburg up 28 for a total of 2,385;

Lady Lake up 17 for a total of 828;

Summerfield up 14 for a total of 985;

Wildwood up 9 for a total of 668;

Belleview up 9 for a total of 681;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 393;

Oxford up 3 for a total of 276; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 79.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 37,186 – increase of 401

Deaths: 870

Hospitalizations: 2,680

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 4,889 – increase of 70

Deaths: 118

Hospitalizations: 375

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,005), Coleman (731), Wildwood (668), Bushnell (535) and Oxford (276).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 14,998 – increase of 157

Deaths: 284

Hospitalizations: 987

Cities with most cases: Clermont (3,975), Leesburg (2,385), Eustis (1,220), Mount Dora (1,165) and Tavares (1,143). The Villages also is reporting 96 cases.

MARION COUNTY