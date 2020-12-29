Man with stolen gun arrested at apartment complex in Lady Lake

A man with a stolen gun was arrested at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

Corey Mac Brown, 34, of Steinhatchee, was arrested Monday night at the Oakleaf Village Apartment Homes on County Road 466 after officers were called to investigate a report of an SUV driving through the bushes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Brown and a woman were found at the scene and Brown claimed he had been attempting to jump start a friend’s vehicle. An officer discovered that vehicle in question had been reported stolen. Brown, who is a convicted felon who was released April 23 from a Florida prison, was found to be in possession of a firearm which had been reported stolen in Sumter County.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand theft of a firearm. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $22,000 bond.