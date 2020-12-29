Tuesday, December 29, 2020
60.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Man with stolen gun arrested at apartment complex in Lady Lake

Meta Minton

Corey Mac Brown

A man with a stolen gun was arrested at an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

Corey Mac Brown, 34, of Steinhatchee, was arrested Monday night at the Oakleaf Village Apartment Homes on County Road 466 after officers were called to investigate a report of an SUV driving through the bushes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Brown and a woman were found at the scene and Brown claimed he had been attempting to jump start a friend’s vehicle. An officer discovered that vehicle in question had been reported stolen. Brown, who is a convicted felon who was released April 23 from a Florida prison, was found to be in possession of a firearm which had been reported stolen in Sumter County.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand theft of a firearm. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $22,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Desperate Villagers angry about lack of information about COVID-19 vaccine

Villagers who are desperate for the COVID-19 vaccine are angry about the lack of information about when the vaccine will be made available to them.
Read more
Crime

12-year-old Villages Charter School student confides in coach about sex abuse

A juvenile male has been arrested after a 12-year-old Villages Charter School student confided in her coach about alleged sexual abuse.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender arrested after camping out on bench at The Villages hospital ER

A sex offender was arrested after camping out on a bench outside the Emergency Room at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida shows significant spike in new cases

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus across Florida made a significant jump Tuesday.
Read more
News

New Year’s holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages

The New Year's holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
News

Discarded Christmas trees will be collected curbside in The Villages

Discarded Christmas trees will be collected curbside in The Villages. Don't miss your pickup date.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man blames COVID-19 for failing to register pickup truck

A 45-year-old Summerfield man was jailed Monday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving erratically, swerving and traveling at 36 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,233FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
60.4 ° F
62.6 °
58 °
82 %
2.9mph
1 %
Wed
72 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment