Villager reports that Biden/Harris sign stolen from yard

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’ve been reading the letters about Trump which seem to be perpetrating division at best. I am a supporter of Biden/Harris and I find the #UnitedWeWin approach makes the most sense to me. If the experiment of representative democracy is to prevail we need to find a way to unite and become the UNITED States of America again.
For those who disagree and want to establish a totalitarian style of government with winners and losers – I can only say that you miss the point of what has made America great. I am worried that the far right will see violence as the answer. A small incident highlights this worry. I had a Biden/Harris sign on my lawn and a few days ago some Trumper stole it. At first I thought that it was removed by the Village police but noticed that my neighbor’s Trump sign was still there (we are friends and have never exchanged any strong political words). My reaction was to remove my magnetic sticker from my car as I did not want one of those types to “key” my car. But I am wearing a Biden/Harris mask so that if they want to steal that they will have to go through me. I hate the feeling. How have we come to this? We are ALL Americans and citizens. There has to be a workable solution? Any ideas?

Alain Morin
Village of Springdale

 

