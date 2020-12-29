Tuesday, December 29, 2020
69.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Why is there no COVID-19 vaccination rollout in The Villages?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Most Florida counties are busy vaccinating residents with one of the COVID-19 vaccines.  But NOT Sumter County.  As of today, only 168 people have been vaccinated in Sumter County, as compared, for example, with 17,000+ in Dade and 1,664 in Lake and 992 in Marion County, for a total of 118,764 in the state.
Why hasn’t the vaccine been made available to Villages residents? Most of us are anxiously awaiting the vaccine so that we can finally visit with our children and grandchildren. Calls to primary care doctors, pharmacies and the Sumter health department all yield the same answer: We don’t know who, what, when, where — we are waiting to be told by the state health department what to do.  It seems that other counties went ahead and started vaccinating without being told what to do. Maybe all counties did get instructions;  Sumter just didn’t do anything about it.  It is not that the vaccine’s availability is a surprise — we have known for months that it was coming, for weeks that it was approved and being produced and, finally that it was being distributed.  The county had ample time to prepare for a vaccination roll-out so that it could hit the ground running.
If all else fails, one should think that The Villages has enough political pull to speedily get its residents vaccinated. Or maybe there are some anti-vaxxers around who are in no hurry to provide the vaccine.

Ellen Dugan
Village of Pine Hills

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Villager reports that Biden/Harris sign stolen from yard

A Village of Springdale resident writes that a Biden/Harris sign was stolen from his yard, but a Trump sign in his neighbor’s yard went untouched. Read his Letter to the Editor, musing about the deepening signs of division.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wow! He must really hate Trump

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter and theorizes that the author of that letter must really hate President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s party is Trump

A resident of the Cherry Hill Villas in the Village of Belvedere claims that Donald Trump was never a real Republican. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis treats citizens like adults

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, defends Gov. DeSantis’ handling of the Coronavirus situation and contends the governor, “Treats citizens like adults.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump has told too many lies to count

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident argues that President Trump has told too many lies to count.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I hope Trump was worth it

A Village of Polo Ridge resident has a message for Trump supporters. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

An apology is owed from those who jumped the line

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp woman says shame on those well-connected Villagers who jumped to the head of the line when it came time for the first COVID-19 vaccines.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,236FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
69.9 ° F
71 °
69 °
74 %
3.3mph
69 %
Tue
70 °
Wed
72 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
77 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment