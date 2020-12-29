Why is there no COVID-19 vaccination rollout in The Villages?

To the Editor:

Most Florida counties are busy vaccinating residents with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. But NOT Sumter County. As of today, only 168 people have been vaccinated in Sumter County, as compared, for example, with 17,000+ in Dade and 1,664 in Lake and 992 in Marion County, for a total of 118,764 in the state.

Why hasn’t the vaccine been made available to Villages residents? Most of us are anxiously awaiting the vaccine so that we can finally visit with our children and grandchildren. Calls to primary care doctors, pharmacies and the Sumter health department all yield the same answer: We don’t know who, what, when, where — we are waiting to be told by the state health department what to do. It seems that other counties went ahead and started vaccinating without being told what to do. Maybe all counties did get instructions; Sumter just didn’t do anything about it. It is not that the vaccine’s availability is a surprise — we have known for months that it was coming, for weeks that it was approved and being produced and, finally that it was being distributed. The county had ample time to prepare for a vaccination roll-out so that it could hit the ground running.

If all else fails, one should think that The Villages has enough political pull to speedily get its residents vaccinated. Or maybe there are some anti-vaxxers around who are in no hurry to provide the vaccine.

Ellen Dugan

Village of Pine Hills