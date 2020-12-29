Wow! He must really hate Trump

To the Editor:

Wow! After reading Jeff Morrison’s letter I determined he HATES Donald Trump and is obviously a misinformed closest bigot.It seemed to be a fact that Wall Street supported Biden and not Trump in the past two elections. When he referred to Megan Markel as black person with a white father. Couldn’t she be a white person with a Black mother?

Then he goes on to say that her baby doesn’t look Black. What the heck does that mean?

He capitalizes the H in Hispanic, but always places a lower case b on Black. I think this is a classic case of bigotry.

Come on man, hate Trump, but don’t hate the Village people for our support for one of the few Presidents who worked hard to improve our country for all CITIZENS, and performed as he promised he would.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp