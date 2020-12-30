Wednesday, December 30, 2020
75.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

10. Drivers flee pair of hit-and-run crashes injuring cyclists in The Villages

Meta Minton

Marilyn Hamilton

Two hit-and-run crashes in a single week seriously injured bicyclists in The Villages, horrifying the large tight-knit cycling community in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The first crash occurred Oct. 30 when 60-year-old Jessica Laube and 68-year-old Robert Hunter of the Village of Dunedin were bicycling on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard and were hit from behind by a white Mercedes. The driver, described as an elderly woman with a cane, reportedly got out of the car, took a look at the crumpled cyclists on the ground, got back in and drove away. When 89-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Fernandina took the 2014 Mercedes up to Gainesville for repairs, it led to her arrest by the Florida Highway Patrol. Hamilton has pleaded not guilty to two counts of hit and run. Laube, who continues to recover from a serious head injury, was released from the hospital and able to be back home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

William Joseph Croop Jr.

The bicycling community in The Villages was still reeling from this chilling crash when 61-year-old Ken Nevers, of the Village of Fenney, was bicycling on the morning of Nov. 3 near the Manatee Recreation Center when he suffered severe head trauma including memory loss, a broken rib, and a fractured shoulder along with lacerations on his face and head after being hit by a Jaguar that fled the scene.

FHP received a tip which led to 3089 Glenwood Place in the Village of Glenbrook, a home that was later raided resulting in the arrest of a Villager and his adult daughter. The driver of the Jaguar was identified as 59-year-old William Joseph Croop of Orange Springs. Croop, who has a criminal history, continues to be held without bond on a charge of hit and run.

Related Articles

News

Sumter County to offer signup for limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Sumter County Health Department will begin offering signup for the extremely limited number of doses it has received for vaccination against the Coronavirus. We've got the number to call for an appointment.
Read more
News

Desperate Villagers angry about lack of information about COVID-19 vaccine

Villagers who are desperate for the COVID-19 vaccine are angry about the lack of information about when the vaccine will be made available to them.
Read more
Crime

12-year-old Villages Charter School student confides in coach about sex abuse

A juvenile male has been arrested after a 12-year-old Villages Charter School student confided in her coach about alleged sexual abuse.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender arrested after camping out on bench at The Villages hospital ER

A sex offender was arrested after camping out on a bench outside the Emergency Room at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida shows significant spike in new cases

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus across Florida made a significant jump Tuesday.
Read more
Crime

Man with stolen gun arrested at apartment complex in Lady Lake

A man with a stolen gun was arrested at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. The gun had been reported stolen in Sumter County.
Read more
News

New Year’s holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages

The New Year's holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,241FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
75.2 ° F
76 °
74 °
53 %
3.5mph
75 %
Thu
80 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
73 °
Mon
56 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment