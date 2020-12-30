Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2. Trio of Villagers trounce incumbent commissioners who hiked taxes 25 percent

Meta Minton

The seeds of the revolution were sown in September 2019 when Sumter County Commissioners sat stonefaced when residents decried a planned 25 percent tax hike.

Three incumbents 11 months later found themselves roundly defeated by three Villagers who represented the taxpayers who felt disrespected by that fateful 2019 decision to raise taxes.

Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search were longshot candidates in the Sumter County race. The incumbents – Don Burgess, Steve Printz and Al Butler – were deeply embedded in the local Republican Party and in the pocket of the Developer of The Villages.

Gary Search, Craig Estep and Oren Miller, from left.

The trio of incumbents raked in bushels of cash, raised from contractors whose financial futures were intertwined with the whims of the Developer. That money enabled the incumbents to hire the services of a Tallahassee political consultant who flooded voters’ mailboxes with high-gloss mailers.

The challengers spent countless hours at postal stations in The Villages talking to voters. They ventured down to the south end of the county to speak with mayors and small groups that would give them an audience.

Even a dirty trick, putting fake candidates on the ballot, didn’t phase the determined electorate.

In the end, the trio of challengers emerged victorious far outdistancing the number of votes collected by their rivals.

Health

COVID-19 pandemic No. 1 story of 2020 in The Villages

COVID-19 roared into the tri-county area in the spring and instilled incredible fear in Villagers and area residents. Not surprisingly, the fast-spreading pandemic was the No. 1 story of 2020 in The Villages.
News

3. President Trump wows enthusiastic crowd at The Villages Polo Fields

It's hard to believe a visit from President Trump would rank No. 3 in the list of the biggest stories from 2020 in The Villages, but it's a reflection on the dramatic year we experienced.
News

4. Trump’s controversial tweet of Villages-News.com video shocks nation

A Villages-News.com video that was at the center of a controversy surrounding President Trump in June ranks as the No. 4 story of the year in The Villages.
News

5. Residents aghast and angered about apartments in The Villages

Residents were aghast when they learned about plans for apartments in The Villages and further angered when their concerns fell on the deaf ears of their elected leaders.
News

6. CDD supervisors in The Villages stand up to the trolls

Elected officials in 2020 finally stood up to “the trolls,” those making complaints about deed restriction violations in The Villages.
News

7. Curbside recycling ends in The Villages as new era in disposal begins

Curbside recycling ended in The Villages in 2020 as a new era in waste disposal began here.
News

8. Antics of highly controversial Trump protester grabbed headlines

A highly controversial anti-Trump protester who traveled throughout The Villages with a sign-laden golf cart and made national headlines following a clash with a female resident ranks as the No. 8 story of the year.
