3. President Trump wows enthusiastic crowd at The Villages Polo Fields

Meta Minton

President Donald Trump wowed an enthusiastic crowd in October at The Villages Polo Fields.

The presidential visit came less than two weeks before the November election and Trump proved to be quite the showman. He arrived aboard Marine One, buzzing the crowd which was thrilled with his dramatic arrival.

It was the second visit by President Trump, who signed a pact to protect Medicare in The Villages in October 2019. In his second visit to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, he was clearly excited by the size of the crowd and derided the diminutive assemblage in 2019 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. He complained that The Villages had booked him at a “strip mall” a year earlier.

President Trump told the crowd that he always appreciates the support he receives from Villagers.

The Trump faithful lined up for admission to the rally at the polo fields. Trump did not disappoint them.

“We are one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. And together, with the incredible, beautiful people of The Villages and Florida, we have made America strong again. We have made America proud again. We have made America safe again. And we will make America great again,” he said.

Vice President Mike Pence gives the thumbs up Oct. 10 upon arriving by bus in The Villages.

A week and a half earlier, Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop at Brownwood.

