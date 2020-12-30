5. Residents aghast and angered about apartments in The Villages

Residents were aghast when they learned about plans for apartments in The Villages and further angered when their concerns fell on the deaf ears of their elected leaders.

When the Hacienda Hills Country Club and its priority pool were demolished it was painful for longtime residents who loved the once-swanky restaurant and luxuriated in members-only swimming. But homeowners who paid a premium to live on the championship golf course were indignant when they learned the Developer wanted to build hundreds of apartments at the former country club site.

Residents filled Savannah Center in August and begged the Amenity Authority Committee to withhold amenity privileges from the future apartment dwellers. The AAC members, who reportedly had been strong-armed by a representative of the Developer, voted 4-1 to allow the use of the amenities.

Lame-duck Sumter County commissioners sat silent when residents made a similar plea during an overflow session at the Everglades Recreation Center.

To add insult to injury, the Developer is planning to convert retail space to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square and Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, forever altering The Villages Lifestyle so many residents felt they had been promised.